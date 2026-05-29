Jacob Fatu Reportedly Injured At WWE Live Event Ahead Of Clash In Italy

Jacob Fatu reportedly may be injured ahead of his Tribal Combat match for the World Heavyweight Championship, as well as the title of "Tribal Chief," against cousin Roman Reigns at Clash in Italy on Sunday.

According to an earlier report by PWInsider, Fatu was seen limping following a live event match in Liverpool against Solo Sikoa. In an update to PWInsider Elite later in the day on Friday, the outlet confirmed Fatu was hurt, and inquiries were being made regarding his status for Clash in Italy.

Cory Hayes of False Finish posted to X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day, before the PWIE report, that Fatu was "okay." As of this writing, WWE did not acknowledge Fatu's injury status on "WWE SmackDown," which aired live on Netflix for international viewers at 2 p.m. EST.

Following his loss to Reigns at Backlash, the cousins have continued their feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. Fatu has gotten the upper hand on Reigns, including following their first match, numerous times by using the Tongan Death Grip. The pair ended "WWE Raw" on Monday by shaking hands, agreeing to the terms of Tribal Combat.

Another injury possibly impacting Clash in Italy is to Sol Ruca, who was reportedly "banged up" following her Saturday Night's Main Event match against Becky Lynch. Ruca is set to challenge Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on Sunday, and reports indicate she is traveling to the country and is expected to be at the show, despite what Lynch is posting to social media. Specifics of Ruca's injury were not immediately available.