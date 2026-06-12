Backstage Report On WWE ID Talent Being Pulled From AEW-Affiliated Event

Multiple WWE ID talent were recently pulled from independent shows, some events put on by promotions now featured on the MyAEW streaming service, but according to a new report, the talent weren't pulled due to the shows being affiliated with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE EVOLVE Men's Champion Aaron Rourke was recently pulled from a Limitless Wrestling show set for June 20 due to a "contractual obligation," according to the promotion on social media. The company announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that it would be featured on AEW's streaming platform.

According to Fightful Select, Rourke being pulled from working the Limitless show had nothing to do with the streaming platform. The report indicated the same went for Starboy Charlie, who goes by Chazz "Starboy" Hall in WWE. West Coast Pro announced on Tuesday that the star wouldn't be working their upcoming show on June 20.

Multiple women signed to WWE ID deals were pulled from a Dreamwave Wrestling show on the same date, as well. Those talent include Veronica Haven, Sloane Jacobs, Anya Rune, and Laynie Luck. Dreamwave also cited "WWE contractual obligations" in its post to X.

Fightful reported that according to speculation, the date, a Saturday, is a "WWE EVOLVE" taping. The outlet reported that promoters for the companies were told by AEW there aren't restrictions on what talent they can feature from other promotions. One of those promoters told Fightful that WWE ID talent seem to have less restrictions compared to other contracted talent.

Following its launch in March, MyAEW began partnering with indie promotions to bring new content to its catalog in May. One Fall Wrestling, owned by AEW talent Q.T. Marshall, was one of the first promotions to partner with the company.