AEW Adds Partner Indie Promotion's Catalog To MyAEW Streaming Service

All Elite Wrestling's streaming platform, MyAEW, is now expanding its catalog by adding independent promotions to the service. The first indie outlet to confirm it's now part of MyAEW is 1FW, or One Fall Wrestling. The promotion made the big announcement on X.

1FW is now on MYAEW! Watch all the action featuring stars from AEW, ROH, and some of the best independent wrestlers from around the world! From hard-hitting main events to rising stars, 1FW delivers fast-paced, family-friendly professional wrestling.https://t.co/6d6HZwKJfp pic.twitter.com/1wTYKSs8Id — 1FW (@1FWrestling) May 22, 2026

Based out of Atlanta, 1FW is owned and operated by AEW Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination Q.T. Marshall. The promotion features up-and-coming wrestlers, as well as already-established stars from AEW and its sister promotion, ROH. Every episode of 1FW's weekly show (34, as of this report) will be featured starting today. In mid-July, 1FW will host an event that will feature AEW and ROH roster members such as Paul Wight, Billy Gunn, Harley Cameron, The Frat House, The Infantry, and Jay Lethal.

Launched this past March, AEW and Kiswe joined forces to create MyAEW as a state-of-the-art platform for international fans to access live and on-demand events, from weekly flagship programming to pay-per-views, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive digital content from AEW, ROH, and now, 1FW.

Speaking of streaming platforms, AEW is currently suing TrillerTV and its parent company, Triller Group Inc., over late payments. The ballpark range of this lawsuit is just under $5 million.