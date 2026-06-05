Indie Promotion PRODUCE Joins MyAEW, Announces First Show Curated By Jonathan Gresham

MyAEW recently launched as a streaming platform for international fans to access AEW and ROH. Subscribers can watch weekly programming and pay-per-views. Last month, MyAEW announced that it would be the online home for 1FW or One Fall Wrestling. The promotion is owned and operated by wrestler and AEW Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, QT Marshall. On Friday, they announced another independent promotion will have a home on MyAEW.

PRODUCE Wrestling is a new wrestling promotion and live entertainment company from curator and creative director Adam Abdalla. He also owns Orange Crush, an independent wrestling and art publication. In March, Orange Crush put in a bid to purchase TrillerTV. PRODUCE Wrestling integrates wrestling, music, art, and film. Six shows have been announced, with four featuring several curated matches by a particular wrestler.

BREAKING PRODUCE is coming to MyAEW! PRODUCE supercards will be available on PPV globally through the MyAEW app and https://t.co/4Xu18RDCy7 PRODUCE: Volume 1 – The Octopus debuts at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn on Monday, June 29th at 8 PM. Full press release attached... pic.twitter.com/gxsNE5drzr — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) June 5, 2026

The first show will have four matches curated by Jonathan Gresham including Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. Darian Bengston. Gresham will also wrestle in the main event against Fuminori Abe. Deonna Purrazzo, Liiza Hall, Mance Warner, EFFY, and LaBron Kozone are just some of the advertised talent. Charles Mason will defend the JCW World Title against Amazing Red. Each show will be available to purchase for $14.95 or a season pass for six shows is $50. PRODUCE: Volume One – The Octopus will air on June 29 from Brooklyn, New York. It will also feature a live performance from Abel Ferrara with Joe Delia and Sanford.

FULLY UPDATED LINEUP Get your tickets to our debut show June 29th at PioneerWorks!https://t.co/alcGDcWK18 PRODUCE: Volume 1

The Octopus

Curated by Jonathan Gresham SUPERFIGHT

Gresham vs Fuminori Abe Musical Guest: Abel Ferrara

w/Joe Delia & Sanford 🐙curated🐙

ZSJ vs.... pic.twitter.com/WvzW14JcWL — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) June 5, 2026

Other shows will be curated by Lee Moriarty, Rocky Romero, and Joey Janela. Afternoon Special will emanate from Montreal and DEAN: Sunday School will be live from Jersey City, New Jersey.