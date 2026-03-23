Indie Booker & Producer Heading Effort To Purchase Wrestling & MMA Streamer TrillerTV

For nearly a year now, the fate of wrestling/MMA streaming service TrillerTV, previously known as FITE TV, has very much been up in the air due to financial issues. Those issues only seemed to get worse for Triller at the end of 2025, when word emerged that the streamer's financial troubles had led to it being suspended from stock exchanges, a signal that the end could be near.

There may still be hope for Triller, however, in the form of a well known independent wrestling figure. PWInsider reports that the company Orange Crush, run by former Jersey Championship Wrestling booker Adam Abdalla, is attempting to assemble enough private funds in order to purchase FITE TV away from Triller. It's unclear how far along Orange Crush is with their bid, though Abdalla is said to have several ideas in mind, including incorporating music video onto the platform to "augment" wrestling and MMA content, and keeping on the FITE team that has been with the streamer since before the Triller purchase.

Purchasing TrillerTV isn't the only wrestling related move made recently by Abdalla, who has run Orange Crush, an independent wrestling/art publication, for many years. Upon departing Jersey Championship Wrestling, Abdalla decided to fund his own promotion, Produce, which will run its first show on June 29 out of Brooklyn, New York. The show, which is being co-produced by Jonathan Gresham, will feature talents such as Mance Warner, Steph De Lander, Effy, Joey Janela, Mad Dog Connelly, and current ROH Pure Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

It was noted that Abdalla has plenty of connections outside of wrestling, including serving as the head of New York based strategic consultant company Cultural Council, and co-producing the boxing documentary "On the Line." Abdalla also curated the art exhibit Sunset Flip, featuring art work from ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty and AEW Women's World Champion Thekla.