Dave Meltzer Discusses Issues With Streaming Platform Triller

For years, Triller TV (previously known as FITE TV) has served as one of the most accessible platforms to buy and stream wrestling pay-per-views. Now, some worrying reports have emerged regarding the company's business outlook. Speaking on this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer offered an update on the platform following the news that this weekend's AEW Double or Nothing will be the first edition of the PPV that won't be available to buy on Triller in North America.

"Triller is in a real bad financial state," Meltzer said. "They didn't file their 10-Q. They're on the verge of being delisted. Their stock is under a dollar a share. So they need someone to buy them right now because they're in trouble."

After several years of trying, Triller TV's parent company (known simply as Triller) went public in 2024. It's been less than a year and they're now in danger of being taken off the market. A 10-Q filing is a document that public companies are required to submit each quarter to the SEC, and the fact that Triller missed their deadline is not a good sign.

Meltzer wasn't sure exactly how Triller's current situation ties into the lack of Double or Nothing availability, but he noted that the wrestling promotion hasn't decided to completely sever ties with the platform, as the PPV is still available for purchase in other territories. Additionally, Meltzer is under the impression that some wrestling promotions are now hesitant to work with Triller out of fear they won't get paid if the company goes under.

As for Double or Nothing, Meltzer noted that Fubo is carrying the PPV in North America. The show will also be available on all the typical outlets such as Amazon Prime Video, and fans will be able to watch the show at a selection of Dave & Buster's locations.

