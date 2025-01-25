Report: AEW PPVs To Be Streamable On Amazon Prime Video In 2025

AEW aims to broaden its pay-per-view audience in North America and Europe. According to a report by "Wrestlenomics," the streaming service Amazon Prime Video is expected to be included among the platforms where consumers can purchase and stream upcoming AEW pay-per-view events. As of this report, neither AEW nor Prime Video has confirmed a partnership.

If implemented, purchasers will likely not need to sign up as Prime members to buy upcoming AEW events. Prime has made it easy for non-Prime members to rent or purchase movies without a subscription, which appears to be a similar case here. Once confirmed, AEW's reach will extend to buyers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It remains unclear when those who use Prime Video will see AEW pay-per-view options available. While the assumption may be for their next event, Revolution, on Sunday, March 9, neither party has indicated how soon this will take effect. So far, Revolution is confirmed to air on TRILLER TV, PPV.com, and YouTube. After AEW President Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery announced their new media rights deal in October, which took effect earlier this month, the streaming platform MAX will also act as a pay-per-view distributor at a reduced price compared to other outlets. It remains uncertain how soon that will roll out.

Until then, AEW's next major event will be "Grand Slam: Australia" on Saturday, February 15, at 8PM ET. This event will air on TNT with a simulcast on MAX. Two matches have been confirmed so far: Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will join forces against AEW International Champion and NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita, alongside Australia native Kyle Fletcher. And in championship contention, Mariah May will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against adopted Australian daughter and "Rookie" Toni Storm. These two last faced off at All In: London in August, where Storm lost her coveted title to May. Storm is only the second woman in AEW history to tie with Hikaru Shida as a three-time Women's World Champion.