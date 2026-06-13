Rey Fenix Defeats Axiom, Retains AAA World Cruiserweight Title On WWE SmackDown

Rey Fenix defeated Axiom to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

Fenix was defending his title for the first time since winning it from Laredo Kid at AAA Noche De Los Grandes, with the masked Spaniard Axiom serving as his maiden challenger.

It was also the first time the title was defended on network programming. The bout saw typical high-flying and fast-paced action throughout, peppered with spots on and over the ropes.

Heading into the closing stretch, Axiom sought for the Golden Ratio finisher, instead receiving a vertical brainbuster. Axiom kicked out of the resulting cover but was soon placed on the top ropes as Fenix looked for the Mexican Musclebuster. After a spell of tussling at the top rope, Axiom connected with a Spanish Fly, going for the cover and getting a near-fall.

Fenix fought back to the advantage in the corner, delivering three Animo Kicks to knock Axiom limp. He followed that up with the Mexican Musclebuster, going for the academic cover and getting the winning pinfall.