WWE Star Sami Zayn Explains Why He Thinks He Can Win The 2025 Royal Rumble

Every entrant in the Royal Rumble match goes in with intent to stake their claim a world championship match at WrestleMania. The goal is the same for all 30 participants, but each entrant may have a different mindset going into the match despite everyone having the same objective. While joining WWE's "Royal Rumble Kickoff," Sami Zayn opened up on how he feels going into the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

"Obviously a lot is being made of this Royal Rumble and with good reason," Zayn said. "Triple H just came out here and said 'probably the biggest Royal Rumble of all-time.' 65,000 people in Indianapolis, the most star-studded lineup of any Royal Rumble of all-time, and I find myself getting asked all these questions about my relationship with everybody else in the match."

The multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion listed off names like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens before acknowledging that while he feels he's in the middle of what seems like a lot of controversy, he instead sees it as momentum.

"I know a thing or two about momentum in this company cause it comes and it goes, and I've had it and I've lost it and I've had it and I've lost it," Zayn said. "I feel like I have the momentum to do something that I've never been able to do: win the Royal Rumble."

Finally, kickoff host Pat McAfee addressed Zayn's Helluva Kicks to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in past weeks that appeared accidental, asking Zayn for clarity.

"Well Pat, it's one thing to question my actions," Zayn warned, "but I feel like now you're questioning my character."

