Possible Spoiler On Two Big WWE Names In Town For The Royal Rumble

Expect the unexpected regarding who might just show up in the men and women's Royal Rumbles tonight. Ahead of what will likely be an unpredictable night, it appears two former world champions are in Indianapolis, Indiana, the host city for this year's Rumble. According to reports by "Fightful Select," two-time WWE Champion "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, and two-time NXT Champion Trick Williams are in town. As of this report, there is no confirmation if either man will participate in the men's Royal Rumble, or if they are simply in Indianapolis to fulfill other obligations this weekend.

Styles, who was last seen on the October 4 "WWE SmackDown," sustained a Lisfranc injury during his contest against Carmelo Hayes. Last month, Styles wrote in a post on X that his timeframe to return was unknown, considering this injury was "challenging" to recover from. In December, Styles visited his old stomping grounds, making a backstage visit during TNA Final Resolution. It was reported that at that visit, he was not wearing or using a brace, cast, or crutch.

Regarding Williams, last year, he reclaimed the NXT Championship from Ethan Page at the premiere of "WWE NXT" on The CW in October. He held the title for 98 days until it changed hands to Oba Femi at New Year's Evil on January 7. Recently, Williams expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania. While he believes he has a long way to go before he feels he's made it, the Rumble could provide him with that opportunity if he indeed participates.