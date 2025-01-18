WWE NXT Star Trick Williams Discusses His Success And Future Goals

Trick Williams was one of the biggest rising stars of 2024, and despite a recent loss, the former WWE NXT Champion is showing no signs of slowing down this year. Williams made a recent appearance on "The WHIP Show Podcast" and shared some of his wrestling goals. It's safe to say that Williams has his sights set on the top.

"I haven't arrived yet," Williams said. "It's been probably the best year of my life, if I'm talking about work. But I just have so much further to go, man. The dream is to headline WrestleMania, and not just once — multiple times. So by no means can I just lay down and rest and think I've arrived. I'm not there yet."

It's been a little over three years since Williams made his in-ring debut, and he's since become one of the central figures on "WWE NXT." However, just last week, Williams lost the NXT Championship to Oba Femi, leaving Williams' immediate future up in the air. Shortly before losing the title, the champion looked back on his two reigns with pride.

"The crowd was just electric [and] the building was literally shaking when I defeated Ilja Dragunov and won the NXT Championship the first time," Williams recalled. "That feeling — wow. That's why I wanted to become a WWE superstar, right there."

The "NXT" star then reminisced over memories of seeing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Booker T capture their own championships on the screen. He developed a desire to follow in their footsteps, and he is now well on his way to achieving that childhood dream.

