WWE Star AJ Styles Provides Less-Than-Promising Update On His Current Injury Recovery

WWE fans have not seen AJ Styles in action since he sustained an injury during a match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown" On Saturday evening, the former WWE Champion provided an update on his status, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter).

"I'll be honest, this injury is challenging," Styles wrote when asked about his ongoing recovery process.

While wrestling Hayes, Styles was seen repeatedly limping, with a doctor checking on his ankle and foot during a commercial break. Upon continuing the match, Styles set Hayes on his shoulders for a neckbreaker. In executing the move, however, Styles' leg buckled, causing him to clutch his foot and the referee to call for the end of the match. Reports initially suggested this to be part of a storyline. Styles later clarified that his injury was legitimate, and specifically a Lisfranc injury, which impacts the ligaments and bones in the midfoot.

As of now, there is no word on when Styles may be cleared for in-ring competition again. "The Phenomenal One" was reportedly spotted without any sort of brace, cast, or crutch during his backstage visit to TNA Final Resolution on December 13. Still, he was not 100%.

Prior to his injury, Styles' last televised match took place under the banner of Pro Wrestling NOAH when he defeated Naomichi Marufuji on July 13. A month before that, Styles fell short in his quest to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship when he lost to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" match at WWE Clash at the Castle.