WWE CCO Triple H Jokingly Comments On The Idea Of Having One More Match

With the anticipation and excitement heading into the 2025 Royal Rumble event, it's been a big week for WWE's CCO and two-time Royal Rumble winner Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was also announced for the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2025. Levesque received the news at a WWE press event with surprise appearances from Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, and at the "Royal Rumble Kickoff," Levesque was interrupted by an accidental audio error.

"Yeah, I don't want anybody else's music, coming up onstage surprising me with something I know nothing about," Levesque joked. "Also contemplating me, Shawn, and Taker, triple threat at WrestleMania, Wheelchair on a Pole match." When this received "One More Match" chants, Levesque immediately poured water on any potential flames.

"Look look look, I live for giving you what you want," he said. "You don't want that, and neither do we."

As much as Levesque would love to get back in the ring, his retirement is likely non-negotiable. Following a cardiac event in 2021, Levesque had to have a defibrillator fitted into his chest. He officially retired from in-ring competition days before WrestleMania 38 in 2022, and opened the second night of the event by leaving his boots in the center of the ring.

Levesque opened up about his health event with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith prior to WrestleMania 38. After first dealing with a case of pneumonia where fluid developed in his lungs and arms, Levesque's heart ejection fraction had severely dropped which put him into near-fatal heart failure. Heart issues are unfortunately common in the Levesque family; his great-grandfather passed in his 50s, his grandfather passed at 70 from heart disease, and his father had a triple bypass in his early 60s.

