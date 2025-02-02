Nikki Bella Enters Women's Royal Rumble At #30, Returns To WWE After Three Years Away

You can look, but you can't touch — unless you are in the Royal Rumble. To close out the women's Royal Rumble entrants, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shocked Indianapolis with her return to a WWE ring.

Bella's return, three years in the making, saw her join Saturday's Women's Royal Rumble match in the coveted number 30 spot, and immediately entered into a stare-down with Nia Jax, who had joined the match just previously in the number 29 spot. Bella immediately entangled herself within the match afterwards, locking up with Jax, eventual runner-up Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, who she eliminated. Despite her incredibly favorable Rumble position, Bella's WrestleMania dreams went up in smoke as she was tossed out of the ring by Jax. Bella finished the Rumble in fourth place, being outlasted by Jax, Perez, and eventual winner Charlotte Flair.

Bella's last WWE match was, interestingly, the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she was the 21st woman eliminated. Ronda Rousey ultimately went on to win that match, and Bella stepped back from WWE programming shortly thereafter. It is unclear whether Bella intends to rejoin WWE on the road to WrestleMania 41, or if her Rumble participation was a one-off appearance for the company. Bella was one of two Hall of Famers that entered the Women's Royal Rumble match, the other being the iconic Trish Stratus.