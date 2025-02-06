TNA Champ Joe Hendry Teases Project Outside The Ring

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry seems to be on top of the world after winning the title from Nick Nemeth and appearing in WWE again during this year's men's Royal Rumble match. While Hendry didn't make history and become the first signed TNA star to win the Rumble, he seems to be fired up about reaching several more milestones. In an interview with "Behind The Turnbuckle," he teased a major non-wrestling project.

"I think it might be time to put out an album. In fact, so I'm actually building — I'm building a recording studio in Scotland, so I can use when I'm not on the road," Hendry said, adding that fans will definitely hear new music from him, and that he had a scheduled concert on the Jericho Cruise. Further expanding on the ideas around his album, Hendry noted that it will include a mix of live and studio performances.

However, the TNA World Champion hasn't forgotten that he's carrying around a gold title belt, and recognizes that he still has responsibilities to TNA, and doesn't want to give up his main event role. "Getting there is one thing, but to stay there is much more difficult," he said. "My goal is always to be the most improved wrestler of the year and, you know, if you're the most improved wrestler a couple of years in a row pretty, soon you win a World Championship.

