AEW Star Mercedes Mone Comments On NCAA Approving Women's Wrestling As National Sport

Last month, women's wrestling became the 91st championship national sport in the NCAA. Prior to the announcement, women's wrestling was part of the NCAA's Emerging Sports for Women program, but has now become the sixth sport to be given championship status after being part of the initiative. Writing in "Mone Mag," AEW star Mercedes Mone commented on the exciting news and explained that her goal moving forward is to not only expand the growth of women's professional wrestling, but also be an advocate for women in sports as well.

"As you know, one of my biggest missions, along with creating more global opportunities for women in professional wrestling, is also creating more global opportunities for women in sports in general. My twenties were dedicated solely to wrestling and pioneering the women's division, which I am very proud of. In my thirties, I seek to expand the mission in this regard, which is a big step in that direction. Furthermore, though what we do is entertainment, we also do quite a bit of actual 'wrestling.'"

Mone continued explain how many of the moves performed in professional wrestling are often based on the amateur style. She also provided two examples of former WWE stars who were successful in the industry following amateur wrestling, and hopes that more female athletes will consider stepping inside the ropes.

"When you think of former amateurs Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin, and others who have succeeded in professional wrestling, I believe the opportunities could be endless for more women. And while to each their own, I sincerely hope many of these female athletes, upon graduation, consider testing the waters in our arena."