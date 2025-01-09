AEW's Mercedes Mone Details Impact She Hopes To Accomplish With Wrestling Career

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has always prided herself on being a trailblazer, with her current AEW contract being the latest ground-breaking moment, as she is now the highest paid woman in all of wrestling. She has played a part in some of the most important moments in women's wrestling in the United States, and, Mone hopes to see those things for every woman in the business and the wider world of sports.

"I want to see a day when women who main event shows, garnering the same ratings, ticket sales, etc, receive pay, treatment, and consideration equal to the men," Mone wrote in "The Mone Mag." "Again, I want this for all female athletes in all sports they compete in. If it has to start with pro wrestling, then so be it. In addition, I want to see all female athletes leverage their fame toward more financial and creative opportunities. I want their dreams to continue into their later years beyond their field of play. I want to see them become entrepreneurs, leaders, role models, and advocates. In short, I want to see more female athletes be the CEO of their own lives."

Mone explained that she wants to be able to make changes and improvements for women in sports, but she knows that it won't come easy. She knows that it might takes one year, 10 years, or even an entire lifetime, but Mone claims that it is her passion to work towards this huge goal, and she won't stop until the resolution has been honored.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to "The Mone Mag" for the transcription.