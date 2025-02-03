WWE's Cody Rhodes Discusses His Current Relationship With The Rock

Cody Rhodes and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had something of a heart-to-heart earlier this year, putting the intense animosity of 2024 behind them in the name of corporate synergy. After all, Johnson is the head of the TKO Group Holdings board of directors, as well as "The Final Boss" in WWE.

"[The Rock] either sees something special in me and as the head of the board...he sees something and wants to push me to go for it and that's more from a behind the scenes perspective," Rhodes said on "Theonemona" recently. "Maybe he hates me. Absolutely hates me and is planning some devious way to get back at me."

Rhodes pointed out that Rock still holds a victory over Rhodes from WrestleMania 40, when Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of night 1. Despite the bad blood from 2024, Rhodes appreciates Johnson, not only as an executive but also as a fellow professional wrestler.

"I can tell you that...He's a really unique, outside-the-box thinker," Rhodes gushed, saying Johnson, despite his A-list obligations, still has a passion for wrestling. "We might hate each other but we're both wrestlers and I think that's what the connection is about."

According to Rhodes, Johnson knows that the shared love of the business will drive Cody to deliver a good show at WrestleMania or even a house show in Macon, GA. There is no word on whether or not The Rock will be involved in WrestleMania 41, though he has been featured in advertisements for the two-night event.