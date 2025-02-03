Kevin Nash Reacts To Triple H's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time this year. Following his 2019 induction alongside the rest of D-Generation X, Levesque will be inducted solely for his work as the character "Triple H," which he's played from 1995 through the current day.

"It's time that my friend...somebody I consider a brother, Paul Levesque, known as 'Triple H'...I think it's f***ing time due that that man goes into the Hall of Fame," Nash said on "Kliq This" jokingly, already aware of Levesque's induction. "He'll never do it."

Levesque was seemingly unaware of the news, which was broken to him by WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at a recent WWE corporate meeting.

"If I had to tag in somebody to be in The Kliq to come out with Shawn and put a Kliq guy in," Nash said, joking that he was irate that he wasn't alongside Shawn Michaels to break the news to Levesque. "I think [Undertaker] is a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good choice."

Nash went on to explain that Undertaker wasn't a member of The Kliq but was "Kliq-protected" during the group's time in WWE. NWO Wolfpac member Disco Inferno and former ECW star Louie Spicoli were also "honorary" members of the group, when Nash and Hall went to WCW.

Levesque is the first announcement of this year's Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted the weekend of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV.