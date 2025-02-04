Elijah (Fka Elias In WWE) Posts Video Of Himself Forming Stable With AEW/ROH Tag Team

Elijah, better known as Elias to WWE fans, or even Ezekiel, has appeared in the orbit of AEW and Ring of Honor. In a new video on social media, Elijah was seen wandering through a graveyard alongside ROH tag team Vincent and Dutch, better known as The Righteous.

"And so he became The Righteous One, a new journey begins, a search, a calling, a destiny, he would encounter a gang of Righteous men, and they were of one mind and one spirit, and they walked amongst the dead, spreading the truth in a world full of wicked lies," a narration read, as The Righteous were seen baptizing an unknown wrestler. Elijah, VIncent, Dutch, and the new convert are seen walking along the shore, as Elijah plays his guitar. "Who wants to run with the Righteous Ones?"

The ending question is a play on Elijah's former WWE catchphrase, "Who wants to walk with Elias?" The former WWE 24/7 Champion has yet to wrestle for either AEW or ROH, though he did take part in the AEW-affiliated 2025 Jericho Cruise, where he lost a match to Tommy Billington, nephew of the former "Dynamite Kid." Elijah has mainly been wrestling on the independent scene since his release from WWE in 2023.

The Righteous have been on a quest to become ROH Tag Team Champions, though these could now include the Six-Man Tag Championships with the addition of Elijah. Vincent is a former Six-Man Tag Champion, during his time alongside Matt Taven and TK O'Ryan.