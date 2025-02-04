WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/31/25

The city of Indianapolis, Indiana had "Rumble Fever" over the weekend WWE invaded the Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1 with the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. But before they could get to that, WWE had one final stop on the road to the Rumble, the January 31 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Damian Priest and LA Knight got one over on The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso defeated Carmelo Hayes, and Naomi got the better of Liv Morgan. How many people tuned in to see WWE's blue brand strut their stuff?

As per "Programming Insider," the January 31 edition of "SmackDown" averaged 1,578,000 viewers, an 8 percent increase on both the January 24 show and the trailing four-week average of 1,456,000. Not only that, but the average viewership for the January 31 show is the highest for any episode of "SmackDown" in 2025. That number is the highest since the November 22, 2024 episode, spearheaded by the surprise revelation that CM Punk would be joining The OG Bloodline for WarGames.

The biggest improvement was in the key 18-49 demographic as the January 31 show posted a 0.51 number. This is not only a 16 percent increase on the previous week or a 19 percent increase on the trailing four-week average of 0.43, but it is also the highest number the show has earned in the demographic since the September 13, 2024 episode, which was "SmackDown's" return to the USA Network.

"SmackDown" easily took the top spot for all primetime telecasts for Friday night on both cable and network television, with its closest competitors being the NBA game on ESPN, and the FOX News shows which earned the most total viewers.