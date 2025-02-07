Why Bully Ray Compares AEW's Jon Moxley To The Karate Kid's Mr. Miyagi

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion for more than 115 days, and in that time he has essentially held the title hostage, sometimes even keeping it locked away and out of sight. Expressing himself on a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared Moxley in his current iteration to a surprising figure — Mr. Miyagi from the Karate Kid franchise.

"Mox is basically like, 'I don't need the championship. I am the championship,'" Bully said. "I thought that was really good. You know what it reminded me of? It reminded me of Mr. Miyagi in the original 'Karate Kid,' when he's telling Daniel-San, 'Karate is not about your hands. It's not about the physical contact. Karate is about what's in your mind and in your heart.'"

Bully interpreted Moxley's recent "AEW Collision" promo as the champion proclaiming that he cares about the title but doesn't feel the need to carry it around everywhere he goes. Applying Moxley's words to his own life, Bully revealed that he doesn't have a great deal of wrestling memorabilia up in his home, like many other performers do. Instead, he keeps it all confined to an area in his office.

"That's all in my heart, that's all in my soul, that's all in my mind," Bully continued. "I know what I did. I don't need to throw it up on my wall to remind me of it. And that's what I got from Moxley tonight. I liked that aspect of it. None of the other Death Rider s**t makes sense — none of it."

According to Bully, he has yet to hear from a single AEW fan who has satisfyingly explained the Death Riders storyline to him. The radio host believes many fans are ready to move on from Moxley as champion.

