WWE Interviewer Jackie Redmond Explains Why She's Unlikely To Ever Wrestle

Now nine years into her career with WWE as a backstage interviewer/occasional panel host, Jackie Redmond has established herself as one of the more significant WWE personalities that hasn't stepped foot in the ring as a wrestler. But could that change? While uncommon, non-wrestling personalities have been known to lace up the boots from time to time, and during an appearance on the "Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis," Redmond revealed she did have a wrestling background, having competed as an amateur years ago.

Naturally, this led to Vulpis asking Redmond if there was ever any chance at all of her competing in a wrestling match. But while Redmond revealed that she had dipped her toe in some pro wrestling training in the past, and wouldn't completely shut the door on the idea, it's not anything fans should expect from her.

"I ran the ropes one time at Santino Marella's gym," Redmond said. "He has a gym outside of Toronto, or he used to...I think he still has it. And I had no idea how hard just running the ropes is, in an actual ring...I left with bruises. I was like 'What is this?' You think it just gives, it looks so simple. But anyone, especially anyone with a small frame that has actually run the ropes will tell you it's, like, painful. Like, Snoop Dogg, I understand why it looked the way it looked when he did it. It's hard. That s**t is hard. So I don't think I would ever wrestle. Unless it was a situation that was just too iconic to pass up."

