Jacqueline Says You 'Never Knew' With This Late WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline cemented her legacy in the promotion by standing out among most of the other women on the roster at the time as a legitimate wrestler, alongside stars such as Ivory, a sometimes rival. But, Jacqueline also stepped into the ring with a few other notable names, like Luna Vachon, who many also consider to be a trailblazer in women's wrestling.

Speaking with "Ring the Belle," Jacqueline looked back at her matches with Vachon — which were often very brutal — and reflected on the late WWE legend's in-ring ability. "She was tough, she was tough, man — you never knew what with Luna," Jaqueline recalled. "She was tough to wrestle because you never knew with her. And a lot of people didn't like wrestling her, 'cause she was just tough. You'd never know what she would, you know, would bring to the table."

Jaqueline further recalled that Vachon quickly found out that she was tough too, and this led to them working stiff with one another. "She got pretty pissed at me one time when I stiffed her too hard, but yeah, she was very unpredictable," Jacqueline added. Despite their roughhousing, Jaqueline says she and Vachon were still friends, and would always settle their differences backstage. "And I still love Luna, I still love her, and I miss her!"

