Bully Ray Blasts Jon Moxley's Response To Critics Of AEW's Death Riders Storyline

Although Bully Ray is largely a fan of Jon Moxley as a performer, the "Busted Open Radio" co-host has been critical of the Death Riders storyline that's been playing out over the last six months in AEW. On a recent edition of the satellite radio show, Bully reacted to Moxley's sit-down interview with his wife, Renee Paquette. The WWE Hall of Famer felt Moxley was telling fans to wait and see how the storyline plays out before complaining, and Bully took issue with Moxley's point of view.

"Are we supposed to just sit back and not care, if we don't care about the Death Riders?" Bully said. "I've been doing this for a long time, a lot longer than Jon Moxley, and I'll be damned if a f***ing CZW guy will ever be smarter than an ECW guy, and that's a shot. Somebody explain to me what's going on here."

Bully went on to explain Moxley's title run just isn't working, even for AEW's biggest fans. The host went so far as to state that the storyline is actively harming the company and its perception among wrestling fans, and he hopes somebody is able to right the ship before it does lasting damage to AEW. If Moxley wants AEW fans to start having fun again, Bully believes he needs to become a babyface, possibly by having someone else supplant him as the leader of the Death Riders.

"All I know is if you tell me to shut up and enjoy the ride, I need the ride to make sense just once," Bully continued. "People want to love you, Jon Moxley. Stop doing what you want to do — do what is best for the company. Get rid of this, stick up for the company. You need a monster heel to go after, and that's the gospel."

