Matt & Jeff Hardy Review Classic WWE Moments In First Official Appearance Since 2021

Matt and Jeff Hardy have wrestled in WWE, AEW, and ROH, and are currently on one of their many tenures in TNA Wrestling. Thanks to the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA, the Hardys sat down with the WWE Vault YouTube channel to look back on some of the many great matches of their WWE careers.

Starting with an early tag match against Bart Gunn and Billy Gunn and going all the way to the pair's feud with the Usos in 2019, which marked the last WWE tag team title feud of their careers, Matt and Jeff shared little insights and memories as they went through the selection of matches. Matt was even candid about his feelings about being chosen to win the brothers' WrestleMania 25 match, which saw Matt defeat Jeff in an Extreme Rules Match.

"I was very grateful that I was the guy that could definitely use the win in that situation," Matt Hardy admitted. "It was really good, and looking back, that's one of our favorite matches for sure because it's a marquee match on WrestleMania...that's living the dream."

The video also includes the pair's WWE return at WrestleMania 33, which was done under a cloak of secrecy. This followed a five-hour signing that saw the duo adamantly tell fans they would be on the first flight to North Carolina. The brothers had spent the weekend wrestling The Lucha Brothers and The Young Bucks at various events as they waited for their new WWE deals to begin at WrestleMania.

"When we walked out through the curtain, it was so overwhelming," Matt said.