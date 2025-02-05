Bayley Has Been 'Dying' For WWE To Bring Back All-Women Evolution Premium Live Event

As women's wrestling in the United States gained momentum during the PG era, WWE rewarded their women's division with the company's first-ever all-female pay-per-view in 2018. Evolution took place on October 28, 2018, and it was one of the company's most celebrated events of that year, but plans for a sequel have never managed to come together. One woman who was on the original Evolution card was Bayley, who recently stated in an interview with Screen Rant that with more wrestlers, the blossoming NXT women's division, and the new working relationship with TNA Wrestling, an Evolution 2 needs to happen soon.

"That's even more opportunities for [the women's division] to be showcased, you know? There's so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I've been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time. Bigger than ever, we have more girls than ever. We can have a freaking back-to-back two night show if we wanted to, like WrestleMania. There's so many girls, so many at NXT, we got this TNA partnership, we got two new titles. What are we doing? Let's do it!" At the original event, Bayley picked up a victory in a six-woman tag team match alongside Natalya and Sasha Banks, defeating The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan.

While fans thoroughly enjoyed the show, the reaction from within WWE at the time was that no one truly saw Evolution as a big show, with some even suggesting that it was set up as a way to combat the backlash WWE received for not allowing the women's division to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view that took place less than a week later.