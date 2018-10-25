Backstage Reaction To WWE Evolution And Reason For WWE Announcing The PPV

This weekend, WWE visits the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. The first ever all-women's WWE event will see Ronda Rousey defend the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, while WWE has also announced a battle royal to crown the new number one contender for the women's title. WWE has been building the show as a historic event, with the female WWE talent taking the centre stage.
While this week's editions of RAW and SmackDown Live did very little to promote the pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer on the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the internal reaction to WWE Evolution was that nobody in the company saw it as a big show. Meltzer further noted that the event was announced for Stephanie McMahon to brag about the show, and also as a way to take heat off for the women not traveling to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel.
As we had earlier reported, WWE announced that the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view will go on as planned in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd, and the female Superstars will not be performing on the card.