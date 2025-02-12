WWE's Jackie Redmond Recalls Her Most 'Surreal' Career Moment

Being an interviewer in WWE is not only one of the toughest jobs in sports entertainment, but it's also one of the most unpredictable. People like Jackie Redmond, who has years of experience covering the NHL in Canada, don't know whether they will be getting a straight-forward interview, or if she will end up being involved in a mass brawl. With that in mind, Redmond was a recent guest on the "Lightweights" podcast where she revealed the most surreal moment of her WWE career so far, a moment she had no time to prepare for.

"The most surreal moment I was guess was interviewing Triple H at the end of the WrestleMania kick-off last year, after the Cody [Rhodes] slap, when The Rock comes out, starts dropping F bombs. I had no idea, like it wasn't like 'hey you're going to interview Paul and this is all going to happen,' it was–I wasn't doing anything. I found out halfway through the kick-off 'hey you know what? We think when this is all over, because it's a big deal for us, we think you should interview Hunter afterwards just about the event, about how it ended, about the excitement for WrestleMania.'"

Redmond originally thought that the interview would simply be a way to cap off the event, while also give fans a reason to tune in to the week's of TV leading up to WrestleMania that April. However, once she saw how angry Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was, she genuinely thought that there was going to be a fight on stage, something she was more than happy to watch as she would have had a front row seat to the whole thing.

