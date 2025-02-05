Trick Williams Details Road To WWE

Trick Williams has established himself as one of the biggest players in "WWE NXT" today, with two reigns with the NXT Championship and one with the North American Championship. However, wrestling wasn't his first option, as Williams first pursued a career in football — like many other pro wrestlers — and while appearing on "Tailgate Talks," he recalled his journey to WWE.

"I had no agent at the time, I really walked on to the [NFL]," Williams recalled. He then wound up signing with an agent, but there was no development in his career for a while. "Like, nobody is rocking with me. Okay, cool. He said 'We gonna sign you up with the XFL.' I said 'Okay, cool.' That was never the goal, that was never the dream, but at the time the XFL was owned by a guy who was working with the WWE." Williams then added that he was scouted by WWE while signed to the XFL, and given the opportunity to tryout with WWE instead.

During his WWE tryout, Williams was told that he had great size and charisma, but that he needed to learn how to wrestle. At the time he lived in South Carolina, so there weren't any good promotions, and he ended up going to CZW in Philadelphia. "I created a character, whilst at this school, it's just based off of everything who I was naturally, my natural — you know — what I was drawn to, all the things I wished I, you know, could have been all throughout my regular life," Williams said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Tailgate Talks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.