What Does It Mean To Hook Legs In Wrestling (And When It Should Happen)

Pinfall attempts. Unlike most wrestling moves or holds, it's not something most fans think about, even though they happen in every single match, submission, I Quit, or Last Man Standing matches notwithstanding, and frequently lead to the finish of said match. This is likely the combination of pinfalls being such a norm in pro wrestling, and the fact that it's a pinfall; it doesn't seem like there's much to talk about regarding using a cradle, rolling someone up, holding the shoulders down or hooking the leg. This being wrestling, a world with its own hidden signals and jargon, however, it should come as no surprise that there's hidden meaning in pinfall attempts, particularly ones involving the leg being hooked.

Even if one isn't thinking about pinfall attempts that much, it's likely they know all about "hooking the leg," arguably the most famous pinfall attempt that doesn't involve Undertaker putting his opponent's hands on his chest and sticking out his tongue. Whereas the "lateral press" cover, which generally is just a wrestler putting their body over their opponent, is seen as lackadaisical, hooking the leg is seen as the point where a wrestler is looking to get the W. That makes sense given the origins of the leg hook come from amateur wrestling, where hooking the leg puts the weight on the opponent's shoulder, making it easier to keep them down and score points. If it works amateur wrestling, why wouldn't it work in the pros as well?