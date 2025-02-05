Mariah May Says This Former AEW Women's World Champion Has 'Awful' Hair

While being a good in-ring worker is an essential part of being a professional wrestler, looks can also take someone a long way. A wrestler might not be the best in the world in between the ropes, but if their presentation is something that the fans connect with, it can often lead to major opportunities that wouldn't have been presented otherwise. However, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is not going to be giving an opportunity to one member of the AEW roster for simply having, in her opinion, a bad hair day.

"Jamie Hayter's come back with this new look, and this orange hair, and if I can be honest, can I be honest with you? I hate it, I think it's awful," May said during a recent appearance on the "Going Ringside" radio show. "I loved Jamie Hayter before I came to AEW, and when I came here she got weird, and she wears orange and stuff. If she wants to come back with the cool black hair and the silver and wrestle me for [the AEW Women's World Championship], any day of the week. But while she's got the orange thing going on, I'm not, I can't, I don't want to look at her."

May might not be in the position to be handing out title matches after February 15, as she is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against "Timeless" Toni Storm at Grand Slam Australia. If she returns from Australia as champion, Hayter is just one of many members of AEW's women's division who will want their shot at the gold, especially considering how Hayter lost the belt at Double or Nothing 2023.

