WWE Hall Of Famer Jacqueline Opens Up About Working With Chavo Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline has built an unforgettable legacy in the ring, marked by groundbreaking moments and historic accomplishments. Among her many achievements, one that stands out is her victory over Chavo Guerrero for the Cruiserweight Championship – a unique moment that perhaps only Chyna, the first woman to hold a male title in WWE, could relate to.

During an appearance on "Ring the Belle," Jacqueline opened up about her experiences working with the Guerrero family, particularly Chavo Jr., while watching footage of their title match. Her reflections showed the camaraderie and mutual respect that defined their time together.

"Chavo Jr. is such a pro, he is such a professional. I have a lot of respect for him to do this for me. To do this together, it was awesome. I was so excited about that, and Chavo loved it. [And] I loved his father, his father was so funny out there at ringside," Jacqueline recalled.

Reflecting further on the memorable match, Jacqueline shared more insights on the storyline and its impact.

"The storyline was really good. And he took bumps for me, it was so good," Jacqueline recalled. "I was so happy, it was amazing, he was such a pro ... I will forever remember this match. He's such an awesome person, a really nice person."

In addition to her historic Cruiserweight Championship run, Jacqueline was the first African-American Women's Champion in WWE history. She took her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, solidifying her legacy as one of the true trailblazers in women's wrestling history.

