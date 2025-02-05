WWE Hall Of Famer Jacqueline Reflects On Being First African-American Women's Champ

"The Real Deal" Jacqueline Moore was a catalyst in her own right. With Black History Month just beginning, what better way to honor the WWE Hall of Famer than by reflecting on her groundbreaking achievement of becoming the first-ever African-American woman to hold the WWF Women's Championship, not just once, but twice? In a sit-down interview with "Ring The Belle," Moore talked about this historic moment and how it altered her place in the history books.

"This is, like, in 1998, I think. This is when they brought the title back," Moore recalled. "Man, people loved the moment that I wrestled Sable. That's a very special moment for us...I made history. I was the first African-American women champion of WWF."

Moore's title runs not only represented a once-in-a-lifetime moment for her, but also influenced a new generation of wrestlers like Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alicia Fox, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Jazz. Additionally, she later became the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, a title held by only two other women: WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, the first to win it, and the late Daffney. 20 years after leaving WWE, Moore was offered and signed a Legends Contract, which allows her to earn income from merchandise sales and other revenue streams, including television and video game appearances. However, her last in-ring appearance was in 2018, and the star appears to be retired from the squared circle for the time being.

