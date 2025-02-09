Paul Heyman Explains Why WWE Executive Paul Levesque Is Great To Work With

Paul Levesque has thrived as WWE's Chief Content Officer, steering the company's creative direction following Vince McMahon's disgraceful departure. Under his leadership, WWE's storytelling has evolved and become more nuanced, earning praise from both fans and industry veterans. Many superstars have noted the atmosphere change of the locker room during the Michael Cole-dubbed "Triple H Era."

During an appearance on the "Sports Media Podcast," Paul Heyman discussed what makes Levesque such a strong leader behind the scenes.

"Paul Levesque is a very interesting Chief Content Officer. I've worked with many different CCOs, I've worked with many different Executive Producers, I've worked with many different showrunners ... and he is by far the most collaborative," Heyman said. "He understands the buck stops with him, and he has to make a decision, and he doesn't waver from that at all. But at the same time, he's very open to starting on a different page than he envisioned."

Heyman emphasized how Levesque's willingness to listen has created an engaging, dynamic creative environment.

"For a long time in this industry, the Lead Writer, the Head Writer, the 'Booker', starts with a blank piece of paper, and from that blank piece of paper then comes the vision of what the storylines are going to be that lead to the payoff," Heyman explained. "Paul Levesque can walk into the room with a blank piece of paper and say, okay where are we headed, let me hear some opinions, pitch me, seduce me, inspire me, motivate me, hook me on something."

As Levesque continues shaping WWE's future, Heyman remains a major player in the company. His influence is undeniable, and he'll be front and center alongside Roman Reigns on the cover of the WWE 2K25 video game.

