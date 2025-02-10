Raquel Rodriguez Lays Out What She Wants To Accomplish In WWE

Raquel Rodriguez has faced highs and lows in her WWE career, both in and out of the ring. From championship victories to battling mast cell activation syndrome, she's proven her resilience time and again. Now, she's setting her sights on new goals for 2025.

Since her return, Rodriguez has re-entered familiar territory, teaming with her long-time on-screen companion, Liv Morgan – this time as a member of The Judgment Day. Speaking on the "Battleground Podcast," Rodriguez shared her ambitions for the rest of the year, including another tag team title run.

"I definitely want to win the Women's Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, you know, so we can be three-time women's tag team champs. That's a goal for sure that hopefully we are gonna start pursuing soon. And then, yeah, I think to win a championship on my own too is definitely a goal I have for 2025."

While she is enjoying being part of The Judgment Day, Rodriguez is determined to make this year a breakthrough moment in her singles career.

"I think I have started off the year right, you know, we've come a long way from this past year, and so I think that's [a singles title] what's coming in the future and whether that be the Intercontinental Championship, the US Women's Championship, the Women's World Championship, the WWE Women's Championship, we have so many options now with all these titles going around."

Rodriguez also discussed the introduction of the Women's Intercontinental and US Titles, noting how they expand opportunities for the women's locker room. With multiple paths to championship gold, she seems eager to chase every opportunity WWE has to offer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.