WWE Star Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Addition Of Women's IC & US Titles

Recently, WWE added two new titles to its palette — that being the WWE Women's United States and Women's Intercontinental Championships, both of which have been officially claimed. Firstly, Chelsea Green defeated Michin at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to become the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. Weeks later, Lyra Valkyria cemented herself as the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. In a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," WWE star Raquel Rodriguez shared her take on the introduction of these titles.

Foremost, Rodriguez believes that they will bring more eyes to the WWE women's division. Additionally, she sees them as pathways to extra screen-time on WWE television. "Having these two new titles is really going to give more opportunities to more women who are training hard every day and just haven't had that one chance to step into the front of the camera," Rodriguez said.

"Now that we have these two new titles to go after, to fight for, we have more women who are going to want to come through and step through the woodworks. I think you guys are going to be seeing a lot of new female faces that are going to be in the women's division, a lot more chances to fall in love with different characters."

For Rodriguez, her attention is likely fixed on the Women's Intercontinental Championship, as it is exclusive to the "WWE Raw" brand, where she currently resides. Valkyria won this title by beating Dakota Kai in the tournament finals on "Raw" last month. She has yet to defend it since then.

