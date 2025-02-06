AEW's Saraya Shares Pics From New York Fashion Week

As former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya heads towards the expiration of her AEW contract later this year, she's taking in the sights of New York, New York during the city's illustrious fashion week.

Saraya shared photos from the recent Adore Me show which took place during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. Adore Me, owned by Victoria's Secret, is a women's lingerie company. Saraya was front row for the show, even sharing videos of the models walking out at the end of the show to Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night."

"NYFW day one," Saraya wrote.

Saraya has been with AEW since 2022, coming back from what many had believed to be a career-ending neck injury. The former WWE Divas Champion had been with WWE from 2011 until 2022, known then as Paige, even garnering a WWE Films-produced biopic about her life. After her injury, she stayed with WWE as an on-screen authority figure but left in 2022 to pursue an in-ring return in AEW. Saraya went on to win the AEW Women's World Championship at All In in Wembley Stadium in 2023. Saraya has been busy for much of 2024 and 2025 with non-wrestling projects. When her contract expires later this year, Saraya has said she would be open to returning to WWE, but was not ruling out staying with AEW. She has not wrestled since October, when she lost a four-way match to determine the #1 contender to the AEW Women's World Championship, which was won by Willow Nightingale.