Mariah May Opens Up About The Disrespect She Receives In AEW

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is concerned about Toni Storm's mental state, as the former champion has begun dressing and acting like May, following weeks of acting like a rookie. May will defend her title against Storm at AEW Grand Slam in Australia, but May told "The Wrestling Classic" that she didn't feel AEW had her or Storm's best interests at heart.

"All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage, when I'm the best person they have on the mic," May said. "Fly me on a 24-hour flight to Australia to gratify this mentally unwell woman. That's fine ... Waste of my time but I'll do it."

Disrespect seems to find May at every turn. She also felt that ESPN disrespected her by giving her an award for "Most Improved," as the champion didn't like the insinuation that she needed improvement.

"'Most Improved' was disrespectful to me ... I've worked incredibly hard to get here and I've always given 110%," May said, noting that she trains three times a week, despite being champion. While she feels she should've been higher on ESPN's list of the best wrestlers under 30, she still understood the importance. "To be recognized by ESPN ... is very cool."

May failed to mention that she began in AEW as an understudy of Storm's, even dressing like Storm in the same manner that Storm now dresses like May, when she joined the company in 2023, following success in World Wonder Ring Stardom. May has been champion since All In, where she defeated Storm in Wembley Stadium to win the title.