WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Discusses Nephew Bron Breakker's Success

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has already impressed many veterans in his young career and seems like he has a bright future ahead of him. Breakker's uncle, former WWE, WCW & TNA star Scott Steiner, has praised his nephew's work at every opportunity, and in an interview with "Going Ringside," he shared his thoughts on the Intercontinental Champion's ability yet again.

"Yeah, no, he's doing good. He just needs to keep doing what he's doing, you know?" Steiner said. The veteran was then asked whether he always knew that Breakker would be successful or not. "He's a Steiner, why wouldn't he be? So, apple don't fall off too far from the tree, you know? Plus, he copies all my s***!" Steiner added that Breakker grew up around him and noted how tight of a bond his family has had with each other.

As noted, this isn't the first time Steiner has commented on his nephew's ability recently, and during an appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, he also commented on Breakker using all of his moves. However, he admitted that he has no problem with it considering that Breakker is actually blood, and pointed out that he's known his nephew all his life and loves him. Steiner also recalled how quickly Breakker took to promo work, which surprised Steiner, but said he believes it's one of the reasons Breakker has progressed so quickly in WWE.

