Indi Hartwell Says This Former WWE Star Provided Kick In Ass She Needed After Release

After five years with WWE, Indi Hartwell departed from the company on November 1, courtesy of a release. Initially, Hartwell found herself questioning her future in professional wrestling. Thanks to inspiration from her peers, however, she eventually regained her confidence, and is now making moves as a free agent. On "Busted Open Radio," Hartwell revealed one of her sources of motivation as Matt Cardona, who left WWE in similar fashion in 2020.

"When I got released, my workouts after that were full-on," Hartwell said. "I was like 'I have something to prove now.' And not that I got comfortable in WWE, but I feel like you can get comfortable there. Getting released gave me a kick up the ass. And as for talking to people, getting advice, Matt Cardona, he spent maybe, maybe three or four hours talking and yelling at me and giving me the kick up the ass that I needed. He's someone that I look up to because he is the 'Indie God.' He's reinvented himself. I'm looking to do the same thing, changing it up."

Aside from Cardona's lengthy speech, Hartwell also took inspiration from a recent social media post in which he stated that being an independent wrestler meant that everything was within one's own control. As such, Hartwell is excited about her newfound freedom that goes with being back at an independent wrestler status.

Under the WWE banner, Hartwell notably captured the NXT Women's Tag Team and Women's Championships. Looking ahead, she is set to return to her home country of Australia for an appearance at Renegades of Wrestling on March 9.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.