Kevin Von Erich Looks Back On WCCW Feud With Late Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich's heyday in pro wrestling is long behind him, but the veteran has had many highly praised matches across his career, and often faced the biggest names in the industry at the time. During an appearance on his sons' podcast, "The Claw Pod," Von Erich looked back at his feuds against late pro wrestlers Chris Adams and Gino Hernandez.

"[Adams] was a good guy but he was also — he could be a heel too," Von Erich recalled about the polarizing Adams, who had an episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" dedicated to his legacy. "Whenever you play any character in the ring, you know, you got to draw from something inside you, and so Chris really had that. A little bit hateable side of Chris."

Despite this, Von Erich added that Adams was a man of his word and always on time when it came to wrestling.

"I marked my days with Chris as winner," he said. "I know he did some bad things out there, but I never knew about most of them."

Adams and Hernandez were notably paired later in their WCCW tenure, where they brecame one of the biggest heel tag teams in the promotion. "The girls really liked Chris Adams because of that British accent, I bet it was, but you know Gino was a handsome kid too, you know," Von Erich recalled.

