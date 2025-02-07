AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Promises 'Entrance That No One Will Forget' On Collision

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been on quite a roll since signing with AEW, having not yet faced an opponent that can beat her in the promotion. Naturally, with the upcoming "AEW Collision Grand Slam" show this Saturday, the show is promising a major lineup and "The CEO" revealed that she will be making a big entrance to potentially upstage Harley Cameron, who has been gunning hard for a shot at the TBS Championship.

In the latest edition of her "Mone Mag," the champion drew attention to Cameron's recent match during last week's "AEW Collision," in which she Cameron snagged a victory against Taya Valkyrie in her quest to get Mone's attention and a shot for the belt. "You know what? I can't deny the girl's got charisma and talent. She's got the energy and presence to captivate and seduce a crowd," Mone wrote. "But let's get one thing straight: she's nowhere near the level of the four-beltz champion, Mercedes Moné!"

However, "The CEO" then pivoted from her praise, and instead made it very clear that she wouldn't just be handing out title shots, especially for someone with as few wins in AEW as Cameron. "I'm tired of the disrespect, tired of the mockery, especially with that ugly Muppet near my locker room," Mone wrote. "That's my intellectual property, and trust me, Harley will hear from my legal team real soon. So this Saturday at halftime in Houston, you better believe I'm making an entrance that no one will forget!"

Cameron is set to perform a concert during "AEW Collision," and it's safe to assume that the two will try to upstage one another during the show.