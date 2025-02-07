Why Logan Paul Says He Feels Betrayed By John Cena After WWE Royal Rumble Elimination

Logan Paul had a strong showing during this year's Royal Rumble, eliminating both AJ Styles and CM Punk during the match, and while he had a chance of winning the event after being in the final three with Jey Uso and John Cena, he would ultimately be eliminated by Cena, who in turn was eliminated by Uso in the end.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Paul looked back at the match and shared how his elimination had made him feel. "I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena, to be honest," Paul said during the clip. "I've looked up to him my whole life and he just tossed me out like a f***ing ... what, am I trash?" Paul then recalled dohosting Cena on his "Impaulsive" show, with the two of them driving around in a car for three hours, seemingly questioning how they didn't foster a stronger bond thereafter. The person recording the clip then points out how either way Paul will be the last person Cena ever eliminates in a Royal Rumble, which the star celebrated with a little taunt.

As noted by Paul's associate, this year's Royal Rumble was Cena's last — according to the veteran, himself — but his championship dreams aren't completely dashed, as he received a bye for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match at the Premium Live Event. Interestingly, Paul will have a qualifier match for the Elimination Chamber during next week's "WWE Raw" in a match against Rey Mysterio, after which he might just get a chance to confront Cena at the PLE.

