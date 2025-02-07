Details Behind Jim Cornette's Lawsuit Against Podcast Network

Former WWE commentator and independent booker Jim Cornette is a divisive figure, with the wrestling personality often drawing praise and ire for comments made on his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience." While the show has been a successful venture for Cornette, he and co-host Brian Last have filed a lawsuit alleging that the people who run podcast network Kast Media stole a significant amount of advertising revenue that was owed to them. Official legal documents show that lawyers for Cornette and Last's company filed the lawsuit late last month against Colin Thomson, Christine Thomson, Rod Thomson, Matthew Yu, and the companies PodcastOne, Inc. and LiveOne, Inc.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote a lengthy summary of the civil case, stating that Cornette and Last signed an agreement with Kast Media in 2018 that ensured they would receive 80% of all advertising revenue. Though the initial deal ended in 2020, Cornette and Last continued working with the company under the same terms, and they now claim that Colin Thomson and his associates diverted funds through several other companies before paying out far less than the agreed-upon 80% of revenue. As a result, Cornette and Last are suing for three times the amount of incurred damages along with all legal costs.

Among the many complaints featured in the lawsuit, the plaintiffs point out specific purchases that they claim Thomson made using stolen funds, including Cartier watches and/or jewelry, Tesla and Mercedes vehicles, and stays in extravagant hotel suites in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cornette and Last also allege that Thomson took money that was owed to them and paid it out to several family members, and though they previously received some payments, they haven't received any of the agreed advertising revenue since May 2023.