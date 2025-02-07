The Super Bowl Ad Featuring A Randy Savage Tribute Is Causing A Stir

One of the biggest legends in the wrestling world, "Macho Man" Randy Savage died at the age of 58 back in May 2011, but that isn't stopping one global company from using his likeness in a Super Bowl advertisement, and naturally fans of the WWE Hall of Famer have thoughts on the commercial, with many finding the depiction in poor taste. Bosch, a company that sells power tools and appliances, revealed it's first-ever ad for the big game, featuring actor Antonio Banderas and a "Macho Man" impersonator on Friday in an extended spot on YouTube.

In the ad, Banderas shows off his Bosch refrigerator, which he says makes him feel like Antonio "Bosh-deras," before the camera cuts to a man, who looks like an older Savage, out of his gimmick, using a drill to construct a bookshelf. He then turns into the "Macho Man," compete with ring gear and what looks like the WWF Intercontinental Championship around his waist, to further promote the tools alongside Banderas talking about the appliances. "Savage" then flexes and jumps through a kitchen table. In a shorter, 15 second spot, "Savage" can't get a pickle jar open and passes it off to Banderas, as both stand in front of a Bosch refrigerator.

"The more you Bosch, the more you feel like a Bosch," the longer ad concludes.

The president of the company's North American sector, Paul Thomas, said in an interview with Forbes that the advertisement includes both the tribute to Savage, as well as Banderas, because they are "physical manifestations of the confidence, strength and power felt when using Bosch appliances." Forbes also spoke to Banderas, but not the actor who portrayed Savage. While the commercial is light-hearted and humorous, with Forbes describing it as delivering a "feel good" message, wrestling fans don't exactly agree.