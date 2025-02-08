Tony Khan Fires AEW-ROH Star Following Arrest For Battery By Strangulation

AEW have fired one of their roster members after news of a recent arrest. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Bear Boulder, real name Thomas Wansaw, of The Iron Savages has been let go from the company after he was arrested on January 14 for battery by strangulation. Boulder was last seen on the January 16 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" teaming with Serpentico and The Dark Order against the team of LEEJ and Shane Taylor Promotions. Despite the match airing two days after his arrest, the bout was originally taped on January 11, three days before the arrest.

Since the original news broke, PWInsider have acquired a detailed report of the arrest, which took place on January 13 instead. Wansaw was arrested at his home in Winter Garden, Florida after an official complaint was filed by his fiancé, who was "physically battered" according to Deputy Javier Rincon. Wansaw and his fiancé had gotten into a verbal argument that result in Wansaw's fiancé being pushed to the ground, with Wansaw putting his foot on her throat until she lost consciousness, before coming to five-to-ten minutes later and called 911.

Wansaw had been going to anger management courses as this was not the first time that he had been violent towards his fiancé, but she did not want Wansaw going to jail as it would put a financial strain on their relationship. Both parties were cooperative at the scene, and Wansaw was transported to Orange County Detention Facility after being read his Miranda Warning. Wansaw had a court hearing on January 27 that resulted in him being ordered to have "no hostile/violent contact" with the victim at his fiancé's request, and the order to stay in separate residences was also lifted at his fiancé's request.