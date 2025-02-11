Logan Paul To Mick Foley At WWE Royal Rumble 'I Want To F*** Myself Up Like You Did'

Mick Foley has given a lot to pro wrestling, including some of its greatest matches and promos, and his biggest contribution to the industry was undoubtedly his own body. Even today, Foley is still recovering from some of the things he put himself through, but that's not stopping WWE star Logan Paul from apparently wanting to follow in his footsteps.

During a video posted to his YouTube channel, Paul was seen meeting Foley for the first time, and the veteran immediately praised him for what he does in the ring, leading to the former United States Champion sharing his own admiration for Foley. "You inspired me to go harder; I want to f*** myself up like what you did," Paul said.

"What you did, is you took what I did and added athleticism there," Foley said in response. "I would be doing my stuff and I'd be like 'Someday, someone's gonna come around with the same attitude who can actually move better!'" Despite the praise, Paul seemed to stop short of fully committing to Foley's path, telling Foley that he doesn't think he has the exact same attitude as the veteran — the video then cuts to Paul playing highlights from Foley's career.

It's not the first time Paul has compared himself to Foley, noting that he wants to keep going harder while admitting that this is one of his problems. Paul also explained how he often needs to be reeled in by producers, as Foley often was, since he always pitches crazy stunts like jumping off the top of a cage onto a table like Jeff Hardy, who he also clearly admires.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Logan Paul's YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.