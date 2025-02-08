Solo Sikoa Returns, Takes Out Cody Rhodes After WWE SmackDown Main Event

Solo Sikoa made his surprise return after the main event to conclude this week's "WWE SmackDown." Following Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win last weekend, he was returning to the blue brand to consider challenging WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. What ensued was a reunion in the ring for the former Unified Tag Team Champions, with Uso still undecided on whether to challenge Rhodes or the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, while also running afoul of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – thus leading into the main event tag team bout.

The team of Uso and Rhodes would eventually overcome that of Fatu and Tonga, with Uso wiping out his cousin with a Tope Suicida over the announcer's desk allowing Rhodes to hit Tonga with Cross Rhodes for the pinfall. But as Rhodes celebrated and show looked to end, a hooded figure emerged to deliver a Samoan Spike, revealed to be the returning Sikoa.

The formerly self-proclaimed "Tribal Chief" was last seen on "SmackDown" following his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat during the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," during which he opted not to speak and just walked away to leave Fatu and Tonga in the ring. By returning and attacking Rhodes, it appears as though Sikoa is reigniting their rivalry from last year, having failed twice when challenging for the WWE Championship, and last losing a tag match alongside Fatu against the team of Rhodes and Reigns in October last year.