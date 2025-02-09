IC Champion Lyra Valkyria Bids Farewell To Recent WWE Release: 'She's Indestructible'

WWE has undergone another round of mass layoffs, as several superstars were either let go, granted their release, or told their contracts would not be renewed over the last few days. One unfortunate star was former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn. While her former rival, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, is happy to see the thorn in her paw gone from WWE, she also had some words of encouragement for her former colleague.

"Good Riddance. We're FREE!" Valkyria wrote. "Unfortunately she's indestructible and after coming all the way from hell i doubt she'll stop here. Good luck to the next locker room, you'll always know when she's in the room.. or even in the building...you'll hear her before you see her."

Dawn and Valkyria were both products of WWE's short-lived NXT UK developmental system. While neither woman held the NXT UK Championship, they both had more success stateside, where Valkyria is a former WWE NXT Women's Champion and the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, while Dawn has held both the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside her former partner, Alba Fyre. As of publication, Fyre was still with WWE.

Dawn was not the only former champion released over the weekend, as former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were also released, as well as former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville, former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Giovanni Vinci, and former NXT UK talent Blair Davenport.